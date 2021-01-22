COVID-19 variant found in Brazil, South Africa could pose higher reinfection risk, study suggests

Researchers analyzing preliminary data of recently discovered COVID-19 mutation identified in both South Africa and Brazil say the new variant exhibits a higher possibility for reinfection as well as evasion of immune responses.

According to a study focusing on Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon region in northern Brazil, several new mutations of the COVID-19 virus were discovered in samples taken between Dec. 15-23.

"These findings indicate local transmission and possibly recent increase in the frequency of a new lineage from the Amazon region," study authors wrote.

Researchers explained that the new variant was identified circulating throughout Brazil and had been detected in a case of reinfection in Salvador, a city over 3,000 miles south of Manaus.

The identification of the new and highly-transmissible variant of the deadly coronavirus in Manaus was also the subject of a separate study published in Science Magazine.

Manaus was particularly hard-hit by the virus and "experienced one of the world’s most rapidly growing COVID-19 epidemics, with the Amazon being the worst hit region," according to the study."The first SARS-CoV-2 case in Manaus was confirmed on 13th March 2020 and was followed by an explosive epidemic, peaking in early May with 4.5-fold excess mortality," researchers wrote.

The explosion of infections and high mortality rates within the region were followed by a drastic drop in cases, according to the study.

Researchers speculated that the drop was due to antibodies being developed within recovered patients.

"Our data show that >70% of the population has been infected in Manaus approximately seven months after the virus first arrived in the city. This is above the theoretical herd immunity threshold," study authors wrote.

But now, the region is dealing with a second surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and it is believed to be caused by one of the new virus strains.

Similar to the more easily transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, B.1.1.7, Brazil’s variant of the virus is causing worry among scientists because it has learned to evade the natural human immune response as well as any monoclonal antibodies developed after being infected with the original novel coronavirus strain.

"Such ‘immune escapes’ could mean more people who have had COVID-19 remain susceptible to reinfection, and that proven vaccines may, at some point, need an update," according to Science Magazine.

Brazil’s variant is called 501Y.V2, which is the same variant detected in South Africa.

"Some of the mutations it carries, including ones named E484K and K417N, change its surface protein, spike, and have been shown in the lab to reduce how well monoclonal antibodies combat the virus," the study said.

Despite the potential new threat to treatment, scientists say more research needs to be done to figure out what exactly the new variants are capable of.

Authors of a paper published in bioRXiv said "the speed and scope of 501Y.V2 mediated immune escape from pre-existing neutralizing antibodies highlight the urgent requirement for rapidly adaptable vaccine design platforms, and the need to identify less mutable viral targets for incorporation into future immunogens."

According to health experts, altering current vaccines in order to better fight off mutated variants of the coronavirus is not impossible. In fact, the flu shot recipe is altered every couple of years to help combat any mutations the flu may have developed.

The coronavirus vaccine would be no different.

On Friday, U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that one of the virus variants which was first reported in southeast England, and has since spread to the United States and surrounding countries, has shown evidence of being potentially more deadly.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve tried to update you as soon as possible about changes in the scientific data or the analysis," Johnson said. "So I must tell you this afternoon that we’ve been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the southeast, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality."

Johnson did confirm that both vaccines that are currently being circulated throughout the U.K., Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer, are still effective against this new variant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.