COVID vaccines to be more widely available across Philly schools, officials announce

Students in Philadelphia schools will find COVID vaccines more available across Philadelphia, with the help of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, along with FEMA and Philadelphia health agencies, School District of Philadelphia officials announced.

A vaccination clinic will be open at Paul Robeson High School, in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., for students, staff members and families.

An additional clinic will be open Thursday, January 20, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Robeson and it is open to anyone eligible for the vaccination, regardless of their affiliation with the school. The vaccination partnership will hold clinics in seven more schools through March.

"As with any public health crisis, you must go to the people and this is no different.," said Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Founder Doctor Ala Stanford, who opened the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity in 2021 to offer greater access to healthcare for communities that have traditionally been underserved. "The partnership with the School District of Philadelphia will make it very easy for children and their families to get vaccinated and help keep our communities safer as the pandemic continues."

It’s been reported vaccination rates for Philadelphia children and children around the United States are low, and lack of access is one of the reasons for the low rate.

"By educating our students and families we are helping them to make informed decisions, working to keep our children safe, and ensuring that schools can safely stay open for in-person learning," Stanford added.

In addition to vaccination clinics in schools, FEMA will sponsor a mobile van unit for the Black Doctors Consortium to take across the city vaccinating community based organizations, as well as non-school district people during school hours.

School District of Philadelphia vaccination events are listed here. Additional information can be found on the City of Philadelphia’s website and at vaccines.gov, sponsored by the CDC.

