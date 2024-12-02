Coyote sightings reported in Upper Merion as police urge caution

Have you been spotting more coyotes in your area lately?

Police in Upper Merion say they have received reports of sightings over the past few weeks, but have yet to release further details.

Although coyotes are not uncommon in the Pennsylvania county, police are still urging residents to stay alert and cautious.

"Coyotes are wild animals and can behave unpredictably if they feel threatened or if they perceive humans as a threat to their young."

If you do come across a coyote, police are offering these tips to stay safe: