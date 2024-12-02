Coyote sightings reported in Upper Merion as police urge caution
UPPER MERION, Pa. - Have you been spotting more coyotes in your area lately?
Police in Upper Merion say they have received reports of sightings over the past few weeks, but have yet to release further details.
Although coyotes are not uncommon in the Pennsylvania county, police are still urging residents to stay alert and cautious.
"Coyotes are wild animals and can behave unpredictably if they feel threatened or if they perceive humans as a threat to their young."
If you do come across a coyote, police are offering these tips to stay safe:
- Keep a safe distance from coyotes and do not attempt to approach them.
- Use yard lights or motion detectors to frighten them away.
- Loud noises will frighten coyotes.
- Keep pets on a short leash, especially at dawn, dusk, and night when coyotes are most active.
- Remove potential food sources, such as pet food and trash, that may attract coyotes.
- Although attacks on humans are extremely rare, parents need to speak to their children about what to do if they encounter a coyote.