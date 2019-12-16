Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at fuel facility in Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia Fire Department officials say a fire started between storage tanks at a facility in Southwest Philadelphia.

The tanks hold ethanol.

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted video of the flames around 8:30 Monday night. It happened at the facility near 63rd and Passyunk, about 7 p.m.

Fire at 63rd Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Just before nine o'clock the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said via social media they were also responding to the two alarm fire which required 45 pieces of equipment and about 100 staff to respond and put it out.

Advertisement

According to the Fire Department's Twitter account the fire is not related to the PES refinery fire which happened June 21st and eventually put hundreds of people out of work when it closed in the aftermath.

Officials say the company Kindermorgan, which owns the facility, arrived on scene and turned off the pipe between the tanks.

No injuries were reported.

______________________

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP