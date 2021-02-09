Crews battle 4-alarm fire at warehouse in Pleasantville

Crews battled a 4-alarm fire at a warehouse in Pleasantville early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at an auto parts warehouse shortly after 11:30 p.m. and spread to another building.

At least one building collapsed during the course of the battle to bring the fire under control.

Two firefighters were minorly injured during the fire but are expected to be ok. No one in several nearby buildings was injured.

The fire has since been put under control.

