Crews battling 3-alarm warehouse fire in Marcus Hook

Crews are battling a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Marcus Hook, Delaware County.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on the 200 block of East 10th Street. Firefighters were still battling the flames after 11 p.m. Monday.

No word on if the building was occupied or what sparked the fire. Injuries have not been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

