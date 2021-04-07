Firefighters battle apartment fire in West Windsor Township, New Jersey
WEST WINDSOR TWP., N.J. - Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm apartment fire in West Windsor Township, New Jersey.
The blaze broke out on the unit block of Taylor Court Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
SKYFOX flew over the scene that showed heavy smoke coming from the apartment building.
No injuries have been reported and a cause is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
