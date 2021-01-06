Crews battling fire in Strawberry Mansion smash through window of car blocking hydrant

article

Crews battling a fire at a two-story garage overnight in Strawberry Mansion needed to smash through the window of a car parked in front of a fire hydrant.

Firefighters responded to a building on the 2200 block of North 31st Street just after midnight Wednesday. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the garage.

Firefighters needed to smash through the window of an illegally parked car to access the fire hydrant.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported. The fire was placed under control around 1 a.m.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

