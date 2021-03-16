Crews battling brush fire near Philadelphia International Airport

Crews are battling a large brush fire near the Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum Township.

The fire is burning around the area of Tinicum Island Road and Stevens Drive. Video shows heavy smoke filling the air.

There’s no word on how the fire started at this time and no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

