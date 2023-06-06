Crews battling wildfire in Jackson Township, New Jersey

article

Firefighters in New Jersey are battling another wildfire that sparked Tuesday as the state continue to navigate through a dangerous dry stretch.

The New Jersey Forrest Fire Service said a blaze that broke around East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township late Tuesday afternoon.

At last check, officials said the fire had consumed about 15 acres of forest and was completely uncontained.

The fire comes just days after a massive forest fire torched thousands of acres of woods in Burlington County, which prompted some evacuations and threatened nearby properties.

New Jersey has endured a dangerous dry spell recently that fire officials say has helped provided ‘fuel’ for wildfires to run rampant.