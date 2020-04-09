Crews continue battling large forest fire in Cumberland County

Firefighters are on the scene of a large forest fire in Cumberland County Thursday night.

Officials say the blaze broke out near Dividing Creek Road in Downe Township sometime before 9 p.m.

SkyFOX was over the scene and observed large flames engulfing a large portion of the woods.

Officials say the fire has consumed more than 1,000 acres as it continues to burn Friday afternoon. Firefighters expect the blaze will be under control by late Friday.

The fire will likely consume more than 1,500 acres overall before it's completely contained, officials say.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were expected.

This is a developing story.

