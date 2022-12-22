Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at elementary school in Mount Laurel

article

Crews successfully extinguished a two-alarm fire at an elementary school in Burlington County on Thursday morning.

According to the Mount Laurel Police Department, the fire was reported at the Parkway Elementary School around 8:45 a.m.

Response crews were spotted in the area of Ramblewood Parkway.

Police say firefighters got the flames under control and no injuries were reported.

School officials have not said if students are being sent home early or if classes will resume as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back fo updates.