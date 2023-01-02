Crews working to clean up debris after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond

An explosion rocked a Port Richmond neighborhood just hours into the New Year. Five people were hospitalized, two with broken backs and one with a broken leg. One man remains in extremely critical condition since two homes were reduced to rubble and several others were damaged early Sunday morning. Now, as crews work to clean up the massive amounts of debris, neighbors are leaning on each other for support.

"We just walked through a house on Gaul Street that the explosion went through the back of the house and all the way through the front of the house. It's amazing no one in that house was injured," said Council member Mike Driscoll.

Officials say over 40 homes were damaged. Fire officials believe gas caused the explosion, which happened on Miller Street around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Two homes were completely leveled and clean up crews say another house on the end of the street will need to be knocked down.

One woman who lives in the area said neighbors have been out all day Monday helping people board up their blown-out windows.

"I’m one of the fortunate ones," said Karen. "I’m in my home, windows broken out, can’t use my front door, so I use my back door. I’m just relying on the lord, I have wonderful neighbors who helped board my house up."

Community leader, Terrill Haigler, also known as "Ya Fav Trashman," says he has been working to organize a resource day for what he calls an "all hands on deck situation."

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has been assisting by setting up a shelter so that displaced families have a place to go.

Council member Mark Squilla is urging residents to reach out to their insurance companies to make sure they have the proper coverage for repairs.

"What we’re here to do is give hope and information. The best thing to do is reach out to your insurance companies to make sure you have the coverage necessary to repair. Work with adjusters you feel comfortable with," he said.

Officials told FOX 29 that utilities, including electric and gas have returned to most of the homes.

The city is planning to have a meeting on Wednesday at the Columbia Club to discuss further plans in cleaning up and rebuilding the community.