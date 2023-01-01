Officials: 3 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond

article

Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving 3 people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed.

Emergency crews responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before 3 a.m. for calls about an explosion in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

They arrived to find what appeared to be a gas explosion with two collapsed homes, several cars pushed from the street, blown out windows and debris everywhere, according to Philadelphia's Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker.

"We had multiple gas leaks in the area, and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas," Walker said.

Three people, two men and one woman, were transported to a local hospital after being pulled from the dangerous scene. Officials say two of the victims were able to escape the homes on their own, but the other had to be dug out from debris.

One of the victims, a 65-year-old man, is said to be extremely critical; while a 60-year-old woman is critical with burns. The condition of the third victim is not known at this time.

"We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping," Walker said. "And if it's confirmed to be a gas leak, it's very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing."

MORE HEADLINES:

No firefighter injuries have been reported, and officials say they are confident all residents have been removed from the collapsed homes.

However, residents from several blocks surrounding the scene have been evacuated and moved to safety on SEPTA buses and inside a nearby rec center.

The scene has been placed under control as fire officials await gas and electric to be turned off, so they can conduct a secondary search of the homes. LNI will also confirm the safety of the scene before allowing any residents to return.

The cause of apparent explosion is currently under investigation.