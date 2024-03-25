Crossing Broad will revive defunct Phillies' Dollar Dog Night to support Philabundance

Popular Philadelphia sports website Crossing Broad will host a Dollar Dog Night after the Phillies discontinued the fan favorite.

The makeshift Dollar Dog Night will happen on Apr. 2 in Lot G of the Wells Fargo Center with all the proceeds being given to Philabundance.

The Phillies sparked controversy in Feb. when the team announced Dollar Dog Night would be replaced with a $5 Buy One, Get One promotion.

The decision, according to the Phillies, was partly due to rowdy fans throwing hot dogs in the stands last season.

"Last season, the throwing of hot dogs, it just was not an enjoyable experience, and we're working on a few things," Weber told FOX 29. "Additional staffing, additional hot dog areas to sell the hot dogs and, you know, additional security as we move forward into 2024."

Crossing Broad's Dollar Dog night will coincide with the Phillies' first $5 Buy One, Get One promotion next Tuesday against the Cincinatti Reds.