Phillies replacing beloved 'Dollar Dog Nights' with new $5 BOGO promotion

Talk about the end of an era! A fan-favorite Phillies tradition is officially over after 27 years.

The Phillies announced on Thursday that "Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Nights" will be replaced with "Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights" this season at Citizens Banks Park.

On April 2 and 16, fans can buy two hot dogs for the price of one hot dog - $5!

A far cry from the $1 dogs introduced during the first "Dollar Dog Nights" at Veterans Stadium in 1997.

The Phillies say the change is "based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance."

Last year, some rowdy fans turned the beloved tradition into a massive food fight, launching hot dogs across the stands.

Needless to say, most fans are not in love with the switch-up!

"The Phillies are officially dead to me for a bit. Getting rid of dollar dog night and making it BOGO? Trash move," glizzy gladiator said on Twitter.

However, some seem to understand the decision.

"Maybe morons shouldn't have decided to throw hot dogs all around the stadium idk actions have consequences," Charlie O'Connor said.