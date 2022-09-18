Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say

article

A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."

Crowds were safely evacuated from the building by the DJ, who reportedly heard rumbling noises.

It appears a wedding reception was underway at the time of the partial collapse, according to a Facebook post by the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company.

"Congratulations to the bride and groom!" the post said.

No injuries were reported, but no word on what caused the floor to cave in.