'Scary': 100 people on street as shooting erupts near Temple University campus, police say

Tragedy could have unfolded less than a mile from Temple University when police say shots were fired on a crowded street early Saturday morning.

Police on "nightlife detail" responded to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore when they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. during the university's Homecoming Weekend.

They found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital, where a second victim reportedly walked in with a shot in the arm. Both victims were placed in stable condition.

Police say this shooting was "scary," because about 100 people were on the street as shots rang out. However, no other injuries were reported, and they do not believe any students were struck.

An offender was quickly identified through video surveillance, and apprehended, according to police. A firearm was also recovered.

Nine spent shell casing were found at the scene, where a vehicle and two buildings were struck by gunfire.

This shooting comes just a day after a shootout erupted in a McDonald's parking lot near the university's campus, and the new president attempted to address questions regarding student safety.

An investigation is underway as police continue to survey surveillance footage in the area.