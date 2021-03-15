Cyclist who suffered traumatic brain injury in hit-and-run still on road to recovery

A man riding his bike was hit by a driver who took off in October and left him on the side of the road in Northeast Philly. He spent three weeks in a coma, but now, he is finally home.

"Frankly, I was lucky to be alive," Donald Campbell said. "I can't just jump out of bed like I used to. I have to swing my body, maneuver my body to get myself out of bed."

The 63-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, several broken ribs, and leg injuries after being knocked off his bike.

Police say a black Chevy Suburban struck Campbell as he rode down McNulty Road.

He finally left the hospital back in December and is still undergoing physical therapy at Moss Rehab.

He hopes the driver turns themselves in.

Advertisement

"Simply come forward. If it's an accident, accidents happen," he said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter