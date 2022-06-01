DA: Arrest made in connection with 2019 case of human skull, bones found at East Germantown arboretum

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says an arrest has been made in an unsolved case from 2019.

On Wednesday, Steele's office announced that an arrest was made in connection with the unidentified body found at Awbury Arboretum.

Awbury Arboretum is a nonprofit botanical garden located in East Germantown.

PREVIOUS: Police: Human skull, bones found in East Germantown arboretum

Authorities say a landscaper discovered a human skull and bones inside a sack on the property on the morning of Sept. 30, 2019.

According to police, the sack was found partially buried behind the arboretum's Cope House.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is set to announce more details in a 2 p.m. press conference.

