Police are investigating after they say a human skull and bones of a "partial body" were found inside a sack in East Germantown.

A groundskeeper made the discovery around 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Awbury Arboretum.

Police said the sack was partially buried behind the arboretum's Cope House.

No further informaiton has been released at this time.

