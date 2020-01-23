DA: Boy fatally stabbed suspect during Allentown home invasion

article

Officials in Lehigh County have ruled that a juvenile was acting in self-defense when he fatally stabbed a man authorities say was breaking into his home.

The incident occurred back on Sunday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. on the 700 block of North 11th Street in Allentown.

Police say 48-year-old Luis Nieves forced open the door of a home and assaulted a juvenile who was inside. A struggle ensued in which police say Nieves was stabbed by the juvenile victim.

Nieves was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the juvenile victim was beaten with a metal cane during the altercation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin reviewed the case and ruled that the juvenile was justified in his actions on the basis of self-defense.