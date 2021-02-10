DA: Mother who shot own son to death ruled justified

article

The Berks County District Attorney's office has ruled that a mother's shooting death of her own son was justified.

An investigation revealed that the incident, which happened on Jan. 20, was sparked when Beau Gehret became intoxicated.

Gehret, 40, lived with his mother at their residence on Hampden Boulevard.

During the incident, Gehret became threatening and was assaulting his mother.

His mother retrieved a handgun and shot her son as he was attempting to assault her.

The mother stayed at the scene and notified a friend to call the police.

Further investigation revealed that Beau Gehret had assaulted his mother and father and others on numerous occasions.

Those previous assaults had led the father to move out of the residence to the State of Delaware.

A review of these prior incidents confirmed that on two prior occasions the assaults led to charges being filed against Beau Gehret for assaults on his mother.

Thus, the District Attorney has determined that the homicide of Beau Gehret by his mother was a justified use of force.

No charges were filed against the mother.

