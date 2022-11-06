DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa

article

A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office.

Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on Frankord Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale Friday morning.

Both Frazier, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm; and the other man, a licensed gun owner, allegedly reached for their firearms.

Officials say Frazier fired into the Wawa as he and a female companion walked out, striking the victim in the stomach. He and the woman then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Frazier is charged with aggravated assault, possession of instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and related offenses in connection to the Wawa shooting.

Officials say the shooting suspect is also a fugitive for a burglary in New Jersey, and has additionally been charged with failure to appear in court. He is being held on $5 million bail.