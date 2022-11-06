Police: Car overturns after 3 vehicles crash on Route 70 in Cherry Hill; victims hospitalized

Disastrous scenes were left on a popular highway in South Jersey after three vehicles collided early Sunday morning.

Police say three cars, one SUV and two sedans, crash on Route 70 near Donahue Avenue in Cherry Hill.

Each vehicle sustained extensive damage as one car was found flipped over at the scene.

An undisclosed number of victims were transported to local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Parts of the typically busy highway were shut for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.