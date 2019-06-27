DA: New sex abuse charges added against former teacher and coach

Prosecutors say additional charges have been filed against a former teacher and women’s soccer coach accused of sexually abusing female students.

Authorities in Bucks and Lehigh counties say 39-year-old Christian Howard Willman now stands charged in four more cases of sexual abuse of children.

According to investigators, the new allegations involved four juvenile girls at Parkland High School in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Authorities say Willman taught two of the girls and supervised two others on the high school stage crew.

“We hope that by alerting the public to this incident, these incidents that if there are other victims they’ll feel free to come forward," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said.

Court documents show the four students reported having “inappropriate sexual in nature conversations and sexual contact” with Willman.

According to prosecutors, the alleged abuse only stopped when the girls graduated high school. Willman was already facing charges that he sexually abused two juvenile girls at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County. Now, the alleged victims number is half-a-dozen.

“I don’t want to say it’s not ok to trust teachers because it is, but you’ve got to make sure that no line is being crossed. And for all the parents out there, there’s no substitute for talking to your kids," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.