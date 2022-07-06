DA: Officials investigating death of a prisoner at Yeadon police station
YEADON, Pa. - Officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a prisoner who died while in police custody Tuesday.
The death happened inside the Yeadon Police Department sometime during the afternoon, according to officials.
The Delaware County District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 that the investigation is still ongoing.
Authorities have not shared the identity of the prisoner and have not said what lead up to the death.
This is a developing story