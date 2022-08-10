DA: Philadelphia police officer charged for assaulting, threatening to kill his children's mother

article

A Philadelphia police officer has been placed arrested and charged for threatening and assaulting his former partner, who is the mother of his four children.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Ramon Chaulisant, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, harassment, and related charges.

Chaulisant has also been placed on administrative duty and his service weapon was confiscated by authorities, the DA's Office says.

According to police, in February, Chausilant allegedly struck his former partner in the face and body at her home while he was visiting his children.

The officer is accused of forcing the woman down a set of stairs and kicking her front door, doing damage to the door frame.

Months later, in April, Chaulisant called police to his home to make a report against his former partner, who was trying to pick up their children, law enforcement says.

Officials say he also told responding officers that they would find his former partner "face down."

On August 1, Chaulisant allegedly broke dishes during a verbal fight with the woman at her home before threatening to kill her, breaking her car window with a free weight and stealing her laptop and iPhone, according to the DA's Office.

Authorities say the couple's four children were present at during all of the incidents.

"I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a mother and her four young children," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "both within law enforcement and in our communities, we must hold people accountable for intimate partner abuse and violence. Too often, we see abuse escalate toward fatal violence, past the point where safety and justice are achievable for the victim."

"Too often, children are traumatized and left bereft of a trusted guardian. Thankfully, that is not the case here, but just this week, our city lost another mother to violence at the hands of a partner. We need lawmakers and policymakers at all levels of government to do more to prevent intimate partner abuse and violence - including by making affordable housing, counseling and childcare universally accessible," Krasner continued.

Resources for those who are victims of domestic violence and abuse are available at the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-888-799-7233 or from Women Against Abuse at 1-866-723-3014.