Man gunned down while visiting Philadelphia to mourn shooting death of 'Brotherly Love' singer

Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician.

Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street in North Philadelphia, according to police.

In the days following his Camp's death, investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department named 22-year-old Marcus Whitehead as a suspect.

Family members say Camp, a Philadelphia native, moved away from the city due to the increasing violence and only returned to mourn the death 26-year-old Joelill Foy.

Foy, a member of the successful signing group Brotherly Love, was visiting his family in South Philadelphia when he was gunned down.

"[Diniar] left it because of all the crime that was going on, and he was losing friends day and day out, and he was tired, and he didn't want to be targeted," Diniar's mother, Kathi Camp, said.

Loved ones said Diniar was also a singer and stayed away from the streets. They're pleading for anyone with information about Diniar's death to come forward.

"It hurts me, and I cannot sleep, I can't eat, I can't do nothing without my angel," Kathi said. "I'll never hear his voice again."

To date, the Philadelphia Police Department has reported 337 homicides in the city so far this year.