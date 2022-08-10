Teen boy dies after woodchipper incident in Lehigh County, police say

A woodchipper incident turned deadly after police say a teenage boy succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was reportedly working with a woodchipper when he was critically injured on Excelsior Road in Whitehall Township.

He was medically evacuated to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he reportedly died from his injuries.

Police have yet to release the circumstance leading up to his death.

The boy's identity is unknown at this time, but an autopsy is set to be conducted by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, according to officials.

His death is also being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit, Home Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Stew's Towing.