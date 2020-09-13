DA probes officer-involved shooting in Berks County

article

The Berks County District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Reading.

District Attorney John T. Adams says officers from the Reading Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Franklin Street for reports of a person with a gun.

On the scene, investigators say responding officers encountered an armed individual. According to detectives, the individual ignored several requests to drop the weapon and continued pointing it at officers.

MORE: BERKS COUNTY

Subsequently, investigators say officers opened fire on the individual which resulted in critical injuries.

The person was reportedly rushed to Tower Health and remains in critical condition.

Advertisement

No officers were injured during the incident. The DA's office says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger or threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!