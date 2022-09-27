DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed

article

A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office.

Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.

Officials say Key initiated an argument during the game, then shot the victim in the back, hip and leg after he walked away.

"Leaving a young man with what are likely lifetime injuries and disabilities," the DA's office said.

Key and another man were caught fleeing the scene on surveillance footage.

He was arrested last week, and is now being held on $1 million bail and a Stay Away Order.