Police: Man, 23, in critical condition after being shot at a Kensington basketball court

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured at a Kensington basketball court on Tuesday night.

At around 8:36 p.m., police say they responded to East Ontario Street at the McVeigh playground and basketball court, for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg, and foot.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapon was recovered, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the police.