Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area and found a 23-year-old lying on a basketball court at McVeigh Playground with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and foot.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities said after the shooting.

Officials now say the victim is in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of the suspected shooter, which shows the man walking off the court to go to his backpack, where he then pulls out a gun and fires the weapon before running.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.