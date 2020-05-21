DA: Woman charged following chase that left Pennsylvania State Trooper injured in East Falls

article

A woman has been charged after fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a chase that ended with a Pennsylvania State Trooper being thrown off his motorcycle, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Gabrielle Finch, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and fleeing police.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on May 16, at the intersection of 3400 block of West School House Lane in East Falls.

According to prosecutors, Finch fled the scene and led a chase after Trooper Jarrett Harvey attempted to pull her over for a traffic violation. The chase ultimately ended with Finch’s vehicle being struck and Trooper Harvey being thrown off his motorcycle, resulting in a severe concussion, prosecutors said.

Police reported Saturday that Finch fled the scene.

"This defendant’s actions are extremely serious and have endangered the life of Trooper Jarrett Harvey, who was very seriously injured,” District Attorney Krasner said. “I wish Trooper Harvey a speedy and full recovery, and send heartfelt thanks on behalf of Philadelphians for the risk and harm he endured to prevent what could have been a catastrophe for others who were in the path of Finch’s vehicle.”

Parts of the chase were captured on surveillance cameras. Prosecutors say Finch is a repeated DUI offender.

