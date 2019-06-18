Dad wears short shorts to teach daughter an important lesson

article

Sometimes as a dad, you have to get creative when teaching your children life lessons.

Well, a Florida father with a sense of humor is going viral Tuesday morning for teaching his daughter a lesson on modesty.

And if you thought your dad was embarrassing, you haven't met Jason Hilly.

Hilly is a father of two and said he wanted his daughter to learn a lesson, so he told her if she ever wears her short shorts in public, he would too.

"I will pick you up at school every day with these on," Hilly warns his daughter in a video.

Hilly's wife recorded the whole thing, and it's been seen more than 36 million times.