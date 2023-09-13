Danelo Cavalcante capture: K9 officer secures convict, as law enforcement takes him into custody

In the runup to escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante’s capture, a K9 officer became part of the heroic teamwork law enforcement displayed.

A U.S. Border Patrol team from Texas, working with the State Police Special Response Unit, unleashed their dog, Yoda, in the effort to capture Danelo Cavalcante.

As he attempted to get away from the law enforcement surrounding him, Cavalcante crawled through thick underbrush, along with the stolen rifl

"They actually gave him verbal commands. He refused the verbal commands. He attempted to crawl away," Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Philadelphia, stated.

At that point, officers released Yoda, the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois K9, who secured Cavalcante. U.S. Border Patrol agents and the State Police Special Response Unit then moved in to take Cavalcante successfully into custody, without injury to law enforcement or the surrounding communities.