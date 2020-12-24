'Dangerously cold' blizzard conditions batter southwest Minnesota

Minnesotans were hit by blizzard conditions as temperatures dropped well below freezing on December 23.

A total of 8.7 inches of snow accumulated at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A video posted by Tony Cooper on Twitter shows strong winds and snow at Lake Shetek, Murray County.

The NWS urged people not to travel due to the risk of catching frostbite in ‘dangerously cold’ wind chills.