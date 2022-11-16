Darby mayor arrested, accused of attacking councilmember during meeting

A local mayor is facing an assault charge after allegedly attacking a councilmember. Investigators say the scuffle broke out after a heated public meeting.

"I want to make it clear there is no excuse for violence in the body or in this life," Darby Council President Rudolph Taylor III said.

Taylor started the borough’s Wednesday night meeting talking about the arrest of the Borough’s mayor.

Mayor Darren Burrell was out on bail, but his meeting chair was empty, ordered by a judge to stay away from his alleged victim, Councilmember Omar Thompson, sitting just two chairs away.

The 41-year-old mayor turned himself in to Delaware County detectives after being charged with assault, after an alleged attack during a private meeting in council chambers on November 2nd.

It was during that meeting on traffic problems when, according to records, Burrell punched Thompson with a closed fist and he fell to the ground. He was taken to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for dizziness.

"I don’t have any comment at this time," Thompson stated.

Thompson, sporting a splint on his hand, didn’t comment on the incident. But, his attorney says the, "…barrage of expletives and homophobic slurs," were hurled by the mayor towards Thompson.

The Darby Borough shared a statement that called the alleged attack "a dark day in Darby's history."

"There is no excuse for violence in this body or in public life," the statement read in part. "The men and women who sit on this podium sometimes engage in vigorous debate about contentious issues, but we must always remain civil."

At Wednesday night’s council meeting, activists from the LGBTQ community were calling for Burrell’s resignation.

"The mayor should not be a mayor anymore. Homophobia is not okay. Violence is not okay. Especially, from an elected official," LGBTQ Activist Maleata Rajin stated.

Meanwhile, Darby residents are asking for the video recording of the alleged assault to be released to the public.

"This is a public building. This is a public area. And, that camera recorded that incident when the mayor jumped up and went after Councilmember Thompson,"

FOX 29 was told to make a formal public request for the video. For the rest of the council, it’s not clear if the seat will be taken by Mayor Burrell ever again.

"We may be in a dark place in our borough’s history, but we will get through it," Taylor commented.