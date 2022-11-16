Police: 5 kids among 7 injured in Atlantic City dog attack

article

Authorities in Atlantic City report that seven people, including five juveniles, were treated for serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to a property on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims, ages 10-62.

Investigators believe the attack happened when two juveniles were walking their dogs inside a fenced-in area and encountered a third dog.

Police say the dogs became aggressive towards each other, causing the two dogs to break free from the juveniles.

The two dogs then turned on the juveniles, according to police, and continued to attack other juveniles and adults who tried to corral them.

Authorities say a 10-year-old, two 13-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old were injured in the dog attack. Two adults, 37 and 62, also suffered injuries.

An employee of the Atlantic City's Engineer's Office managed to hold down one of the dogs until animal control arrived.

The injured victims were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for "serious, but not life-threatening" injuries, according to police.

Two dogs remain in the custody of animal control pending the outcome of the investigation.