Dashcam video released of fatal police-involved shooting in Buena Vista

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office released dashcam video of a fatal police-involved shooting earlier this month.

It started with a crash on April 5 and police there soon responded along with officers from nearby Franklin Township.

After a Franklin Township officer got out his cruiser, a male driver involved in the crash got in the police vehicle and drove away, authorities said. Officers pursued the cruiser and the chase soon ended in another area of Buena Vista. where an "encounter" between the man and police ensued, according to the attorney general’s office.

Police say the man got out of the car and starting walking then running toward the officers who yelled, "hands, let me see your hands."

A Franklin Township officer shot and killed Roy K. Jackel Jr., 41, of Wildwood Crest.

The shooting is being investigated by the attorney general’s office, which is standard policy when an officer fires his weapon. There was no body camera footage of the incident.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter