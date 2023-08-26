Deadly double shooting erupts near Independence Mall on busy Saturday night: police

Groups of people were enjoying a night out in Old City when several shots rang out, killing one man and injuring another.

Police say the double shooting broke out at 100 South Independence Mall around 9 p.m.

A 29-year-old man died at a local hospital after being shot twice. A second male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. His age and condition are unknown at this time.

FOX 29's Eddie Kadhim was live at the scene, where he says several people were out and about during a busy Saturday night in Old City.

Two motorcycles could be seen behind police lines, but it is unclear if they were involved in the deadly shooting.

Police have not released any further details, including a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.