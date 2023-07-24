Deadly flooding in Bucks County leaves wake of destruction: 'It was coming down like Niagara Falls'

Deadly flooding in Bucks County left a trail of destruction that neighbors believe could still pose a threat even weeks after the floodwaters have receded.

Orest Luzeckyj said water rose to 4-6 inches on the side of his Yardley home, and breached the floodgate, damaging flooring on the first floor.

"We're going to need to renovate the split-level and lower portion of the home," Orest told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

The renovations, however, aren't as large of a concern as the wake of destruction behind the home. Orest's brother, Olexa, said rushing floodwaters turned the backyard into a lake bed.

"One bad rainfall comes, the whole back of the house could just fall in." Olexa said. "The backyard is completely gone."

They say the sinkhole is only about four feet away from the house and that township officials initially deemed their home unlivable.

They've since been told that it's structurally sound, but that's little solace to the family who fears their home will collapse.

"My mom is still losing sleep because we're concerned the house is going to collapse in this hole any day," Olexa said.

Adding to the Luzeckyj's frustration and concern is the choppy timeline from the township on when they will begin to repair the backyard crater.

"We were told it was going to start Wednesday, now we're being told it's going to be starting in two-to-three weeks," Olexa said.

Pat Gamble, a neighbor, was not immune to the damaging flooding. She claims to have gotten three feet of water in her house.

"I mean, it was coming down like Niagara Falls," Gamble said.

Most neighbors impacted by the flooding say they do not have flood insurance since the area is not a flood zone.