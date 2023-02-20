Funeral arrangements for slain Temple University police officer announced

article

Officials have released details for the funeral of Officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was shot and killed on the job near campus over the weekend.

The father-of-four was gunned down during a struggle with a suspect near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia. He later died at Temple University Hospital.

A suspect, identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, has been arrested and charged for the officer's murder, as well as several other charges relating to a robbery and carjacking after the deadly shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE: Suspect, 18, charged with murder in Temple University officer's shooting death, DA says

A viewing for Officer Fitzgerald will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road. A second viewing will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street. The funeral service will immediately follow the second view and internment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.

Family and friends gathered last Sunday night at a memorial that continues to grow for the fallen officer, who died protecting his community.

"That’s just what he does. He’s a superhero," his family said. "That’s what he does. Chris is a hero, he just doesn’t have his cape."

RELATED COVERAGE: 'Chris is a hero': Family, friends mourn Temple University officer shot and killed

Even strangers came to pay their respects, including a Temple mom who says she was so relieved her daughter made it home alive that night.

"I owe this officer a thank you, because when I see them on campus, I know she’s in good hands," she said. "He is a hero."

