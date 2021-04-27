Suspect in deadly shooting outside Smyrna Middle School in custody after chase, police say

A woman is dead and a suspect is hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Delaware Middle school led to a police pursuit across state lines.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday outside of Smyrna Middle School on the 700 block of Duck Creek Road.

When a school resource officer arrived on the scene, she found a 38-year-old woman had been shot. The officer rendered aid and administered CPR until medics arrived and later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say prior to the shooting, the victim had been involved in a verbal argument with a 47-year-old man. The argument escalated in the school parking lot, and police say the man shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was located by Delaware State Police a short time later. State Police initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled, leading police on a chase into Maryland.

Authorities from both states continued to pursue the suspect until he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

First responders airlifted the suspect from the scene and took him to a Maryland-area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say there is no threat to the public and the school is safe after it had been in a lockdown earlier in the day.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect or victim in the shooting but did clarify that the victim was not a school employee.

___

