Deal with Starbucks could bring park to Doylestown

Doylestown is a hot spot for shopping, dining and taking in all the sights. The quaint town could be getting a new green space, but first, a very popular spot needs to give up some real estate.

“All of Doylestown could use more parking or fewer cars," resident Tom James told FOX 29

The space that now holds 15-minute short term parking for Starbucks has been a dream decades in the making. The historic town square already hosts Christmas tree lighting and festivals each year

“It's quaint and that will really add to the atmosphere of why people come here and why people live here," resident Jenny Robinson said.

Borough manager John Davis says a deal could be in the works if the coffee company agrees to give up seven parking spaces.

"It is private property. It's very valuable private property," he said.

The mayor of Doylestown says he wants to keep the cobblestone and maybe add a fountain in front of the old fountain house.

A spokesperson for Starbucks released the following statement:

"We are grateful to have been a member of the Doylestown community for more than two decades and take great pride in contributing to the town’s development. We fully intend on supporting this green space."