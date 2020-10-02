Decision reversed to allow family at Pennsbury's only home football game

Parents were disappointed to learn the decision to allow family at Pennsbury's only home football game had been reversed.

"Here we are on the outside looking it. It’s disheartening, sad and we don't know what else to say," said Sharon Vereb watching her two son’s play in their only home game this season. She has a freshman and a senior #66 o Pennsbury’s football team.

"At 9:30 I got a phone call from the one coach because I'm the president of the club and he said it just came from top down," she said. Vereb is the President of the Pennsbury Booster Club for the football team. She say says the coach informed her last night that parents would not be allowed at the game. Initially, students were allowed two tickets per family to come after a federal ruling striking down several of governor Wolf's coronavirus restrictions including a limit on large outside gatherings.

But the governor has filed an appeal asking for a stay on that ruling due to concern over the coronavirus spread. The Pennsbury School District sent a letter to parents explaining that the process has caused a change in plans for game attendance.

"Every hour we kept thinking it was going to change, they were going to overturn it and obviously here we stand looking at our boys from outside. It's terrible," said Vereb.

Many families still showed up tonight in protest but were forced to stand outside the locked entrance to the field in Pennsbury’s game against Central Bucks East.

“One night to watch your senior play. That's all we asked for," Jenn Cordisco saiJenn Cordisco said.

Kristin Wizeman is also upset. “You can see Pennsbury has a big stadium. We could have easily been spread around," she said.

Shawn Pugh came to watch his senior Anthony play. He’s also disappointed.

"I'm just here to route my son on through the gate but it's not fair that they won't allow us on," he said.

The superintendent said in a letter to families that the district is trying to make decisions on continually changing guidance and legal rulings but that health and safety remain their top priority.

