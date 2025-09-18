Decomposing body found in trunk of stolen car in Philadelphia identified: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police identified a person whose decomposed body was found in the trunk of a stolen car overnight in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street around 9 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
Police soon learned that the car, a Dodge Challenger, was reported stolen last Friday out of Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the car and called out the fire department to pry open the trunk.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said a decomposing body was found wrapped up inside the trunk.
The victim was later identified 27-year-old Malik Tribble, according to police.
The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Tribble had been shot multiple times and ruled the death a homicide.
Investigators say Tribble's last known address was about a mile and a half away from where his body was found in the trunk of the car.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported in the gruesome case.
Police have not shared any information about a possible suspect.