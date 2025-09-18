Expand / Collapse search

Decomposing body found in trunk of stolen car in Philadelphia identified: police

Published  September 18, 2025 12:54pm EDT
New details after decomposing body found inside stolen car in North Philly

New details emerge after police say the decomposing body of a man shot multiple was found in the back of a stolen truck in North Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • Malik Tribble, 27, was found shot to death in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in North Philadelphia.
    • Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle when they noticed a foul odor coming from the trunk.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police identified a person whose decomposed body was found in the trunk of a stolen car overnight in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street around 9 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Police soon learned that the car, a Dodge Challenger, was reported stolen last Friday out of Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the car and called out the fire department to pry open the trunk.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a decomposing body was found wrapped up inside the trunk. 

The victim was later identified 27-year-old Malik Tribble, according to police. 

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Tribble had been shot multiple times and ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators say Tribble's last known address was about a mile and a half away from where his body was found in the trunk of the car.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported in the gruesome case. 

Police have not shared any information about a possible suspect.

