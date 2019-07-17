Del. woman sues Dominican Republic resort for $3 million after alleged attack

article

The Delaware woman who says she survived a brutal beating at a Dominican Republic resort earlier this year has hired a legal team.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley's lawyers have filed a lawsuit in the Dominican Republic seeking $3 million.

The Wilmington woman says she and her husband stayed at the Majestic Elegance in Punta Cana back in January when she was attacked while walking to get a snack at the resort.

Her lawyers claim the resort didn't do its part to ensure the safety of its guests and that their client has suffered permanent damage as a result.