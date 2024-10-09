Delaware bus aide accused of shoving, hitting 4-year-old student: police

article

A Delaware school bus aide is facing charges after investigators say she struck and shoved a 4-year-old student shortly after they were picked up last month.

Priscilla Schoolfield, an 80-year-old bus aide in the Indian River School District, was charged Tuesday with one count of third-degree child abuse.

It's alleged that in September, Schoolfield pushed a 4-year-old student to the rear of the bus and forcefully shoved the student into a seat, then struck the child.

She was arrested on Tuesday, several weeks after the alleged incident happened, and arraigned in a Delaware court. She was later released.

Investigators have not said if the young student was injured during the incident.